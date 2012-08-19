Hi Guys

I like to update my plans and planes as much as i can to the real world,as there is not much coming out for fs9 AI now IE:new liveries etc, is there any way you can convert files such as fx textures to use in fs9.
Or is there any more web sites that i can get ai planes and liveries that are not in this web site and work in fs9, thank you.

Love fs9 still my most useable sim on pc, just frustrates me when i see all the new liveries coming out but unable to use them.