Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: LIAT V.C. Bird (TAPA) Antigua to Robert Bradshaw (TKPK) St. Kitts West Indies

  1. Today, 05:11 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,852

    Default LIAT V.C. Bird (TAPA) Antigua to Robert Bradshaw (TKPK) St. Kitts West Indies

    A LIAT (Leeward Islands Air Transport) ATR 72 makes a short 54 mile 20 minute commuter flight from V.C. Bird International Airport (TAPA) on Antigua to Robert Bradshaw International Airport (TKPK) on the neighboring West Indies island of St. Kitts on a sunny Caribbean day.

    [click on the shots to scroll thru full screen views]

    Takeoff and climb out to our 5000 foot cruise altitude over the turquois waters around Antigua for the short flight over to St. Kitts.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 223.9 KB  ID: 225866

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 206.3 KB  ID: 225867

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 244.7 KB  ID: 225868

    Our destination of St. Kitts is in sight up ahead and to the right. The neighboring island of Nevis is visible to the left.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A4.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 108.5 KB  ID: 225869

    Descending over the southern end of St. Kitts, turning final, and crossing the waves breaking on the Atlantic eastern shore of the island. The waves and surf on beaches on the eastern side of West Indies islands facing the Atlantic tend to be much rougher than on the western sides facing the calmer Caribbean. Something to keep in mind when booking beach front vacation hotels.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 222.2 KB  ID: 225870

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A6.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 308.7 KB  ID: 225871

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 418.1 KB  ID: 225872

    Turning off the active, taxi to parking, and shutdown. Welcome to St. Kitts!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 276.8 KB  ID: 225873

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A9.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 205.8 KB  ID: 225874

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A10.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 324.4 KB  ID: 225875
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 05:45 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. PMDG 777 Landing at St. Kitts(TKPK) - REX - TrackIR
    By eora in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-25-2015, 09:42 AM
  2. scenery for Bradshaw intl (TKPK)?
    By kicksg in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-20-2010, 04:22 AM
  3. World Tour Legs 33 (Anguilla), 34 (St. Kitts/Nevis) 35 (Antigua/Barbuda)
    By jkvato in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:43 AM
  4. 143rd RTW Flight -- St Maarten, Dutch Antilles to Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:36 AM
  5. Does any body here know Robert L Bradshaw???? ;-)
    By professa in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-17-2003, 08:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules