I have found the environment of FSX to be great, the planes are very good, it is a disappointment
to see tons of Payware its the same old story people trying to make a fast buck. What made this
sim great was the dedication of the good people who do this hobby for fun and put their heart
into it. When it comes to the panels they stink!!! They are the worst I have seen I saw in some
it was so bad they had to borrow from FS9. As far as the scenery it is very good BUT!! the good
people who make the scenery will drive me to drink. a number of the sceneries (not a lot) don;nt
even show weather its FSX or FS9! The Scenery instructions Can be so complicated I give up. I
will never go to FS2020 at almost 80 I have reached the end of the line.

Casey