Thread: Stuttering from last up partial fix

YouTube has a video that helps a great deal. Makes it flyable again. Still some stuttering, but much better!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSXX6jyuG3U&t=4s
YouTube has a video that helps a great deal. Makes it flyable again. Still some stuttering, but much better!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSXX6jyuG3U&t=4s
It might be better with that fix, but the sim is still unflyable.
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
Bookmarks