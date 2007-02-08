Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Stuttering from last up partial fix

    Energizer23
    Smile Stuttering from last up partial fix

    YouTube has a video that helps a great deal. Makes it flyable again. Still some stuttering, but much better!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSXX6jyuG3U&t=4s
    sfojimbo
    It might be better with that fix, but the sim is still unflyable.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
