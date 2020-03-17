Hi there,

I'm wondering if anyone would be so kind to check on the Xcub if they have the aircraft registration on the panel and if you have the fuel decals on top of the wing (just in front of the gas caps.
I know they were there in the past and would like to know if it's my problem or if they disappeared after the update.
I asked this question at several other places but there are probably not that much people flying te xcub.

Thanks in advance!