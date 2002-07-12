Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Multiplayer - talk?

    I have set up to use multiplayer and have seen other 'players' aircraft at various airfields.
    I have also googled the question about being able to talk to other users/pilots and it seems this can be done via DISCORD but I can't find any information on how to use Discord for pilot chat/talk.
    Could someone please advise where I can find either a video tutorial or text tutorial.
    Is this the best way to do this or can Teamspeak be used and if so where can I find 'groups' to join where FS2020 works?
    John
    Suggestion:

    First, just register for an account at Discord.com. You'll get used to Discord after using it for a while, so don't worry about trying to master it through tutorials. It's just a giant chat network, really.

    After you are registered, navigate yourself to this particular MSFS pilot, who by the way happens to be a fellow Aussie of yours:

    https://discord.com/channels/7800189...35050368106496

    His username is GunPilot and once a week he organizes a well-planned, just-for-fun bush flight around different places that he has mostly flown in real life (he's a retired pilot I think). Giving him a try at least once or twice will be a great way for you to learn the ropes of how multiplayer simming works.

    To answer a specific question of yours, to verbally talk to not only GunPilot but also the others on the tour who join him, you would navigate to his Discord Talk channel. You should get into his main server and channel first, and then you will find the talk channel there. Just make sure your microphone is functional.

    I am occasionally there but not always. Depends on schedule.
