Little Navmap crashes MSFS on my PC
I tried using Little Navmap for the first time today. I set up a flight plan from Sacramento Int. Airport to South Lake Tahoe and saved it on my PC. Then going to the World map in MSFS, I clicked "load/save," clicked "load," selected the plan I'd saved, and opened it. My flight plan was then displayed on the World map screen. I clicked on fly, etc., but I never got off the ground, because a CTD soon followed. This happened several times, including once before I even got to the cockpit.
I really wanted to fly to Tahoe--where I skied a lot in another life--so next, I set up a plan in MSFS. The best I could manage in the sim was a low-level IFR plan that would end up with me on top of the airport and too high to land. I accepted the sim's plan anyway, took off in a Beech Baron and flew 40-plus minutes from takeoff to landing on RWY 18 at South Lake with nary a hiccup. If the prior effects (the CTDs) were indicative of a cause, then Little Navmap and MSFS appear to have had some serious disagreements on my computer. Perhaps it was because of the way I loaded the flight plan? Any suggestions welcome.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
