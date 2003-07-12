Hello,

This is my first post so if this has already been addressed, please provide a link. I am trying to connect my Flysky FS i6X controller to my PC to run Phoenix Flight Trainer. Everything I have tried has not worked. I get the message that the controller isn't connected via the USB - which it is and the light on the dongle blinks. I've been working on this for two solid days and still get the error message. Is there a driver for Windows 10 that I can download so I can use my FS i6X controller with the Phoenix 5.5 Simulator? Is there some other solution? The YouTubes that I've watched don't seem to work either...

Thank you all in advance!
Cessna 310