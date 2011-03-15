Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Old 3rd party airport over defaultna

  1. Today, 05:44 PM #1
    cowbananas
    cowbananas is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    30

    Default Old 3rd party airport over default airport

    I'm using FSX with the Acceleration pack (not Steam) and have installed an old 3rd party airport designed for FS9. It works fine in FSX and the old 1960s runways are there too. It completely hides the default FSX airport so no problem there.
    My question is...should I delete the default airport from FSX? The old airport geographically more or less is located where the default airport lies in the real world, give or take a hundred metres or so. Both have the same ID "OLBA" which is Beirut , Lebanon in the Middle East.
    Could I rename the old OLBA to something else and still have it? I'm trying to add ILS to the old airport in ADE and it's not taking. I suspect that having two OLBA designations might have something to do with it.
    Hope someone can help, I'm pretty stuck at the moment.
    Thank you,
    Chris
    Last edited by cowbananas; Today at 06:05 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FS9 old Man, old flyer over old England
    By firecracker in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-15-2011, 10:51 PM
  2. PROBLEM W/ 3RD PARTY AIRCRAFT
    By americaneagles in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 05:27 PM
  3. how do you get rid of the 3rd party warning at start up also brake warning!
    By adybew in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 01:51 PM
  4. Lock Up`s 3rd Party Airports
    By Gradley in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-01-2002, 10:25 AM
  5. Why 3rd party?
    By argueman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-19-2001, 01:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules