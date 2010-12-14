Hi, does anyone happen to have the FS Recorder version that has the ability to video render the playback? The FS Recorder website has long been derelict and the big advantage of that version is that FS Recorder can render to video a smooth playback by slowing down the playback so there are no stutters.
I have searched high and low but can't find the download file. I hope someone has it and would be willing to share it with me as it is freeware. Many thanks.