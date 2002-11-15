I get enough chances to interact with real ATC every time I fly, so I really don't need it in FS. Up to now there was always a way to completely shut off the in-game ATC, but in 2020 there seems to be no way to get rid of it altogether. Oh, you can disable the voices, or tune to 121.5 (assuming MS has not reached the level of realism that would have ATC looking for you on that frequency!), but apparently you can't shut off the text version, at least until they tire of trying to reach you and you still have to deal with them working other AI airplanes.

How on earth did this happen? We have so much control of so many things in this sim (one might say too much control for intelligibility in many aspects, but that is another rant for another day), you'd think turning off ATC completely would be a given. Yes, I know you can't do that in the real world without a wing-side visit from some sort of heavily armed high performance airplane (and I get to do that too, in CAP!). But in here that is gilding the lily a bit too much.

What have I missed? Is there indeed a selection somewhere that I can turn OFF ATC completely?