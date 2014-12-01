Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Boat traffic for FS2020

    inky160
    inky160
    Default Boat traffic for FS2020

    It's amazing how much boat traffic out there that could be used for FS2020 AI engines.

    Looks like there's more boat traffic than there is planes in the air.

    https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais...ry:25.0/zoom:4
    cianpars
    Default

    Try this out:

    https://www.flightsim.to/file/9529/g...raffic-msfs-v1
