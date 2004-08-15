I settled on the MK XIV, it looks nice enough, prop doesn't show the black discs that so many do! I am happy with it!

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-21_8-21-23-42.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 208.8 KB  ID: 225859

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-21_8-35-46-165.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 299.0 KB  ID: 225860

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-21_8-38-30-189.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 287.1 KB  ID: 225861

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-21_8-42-12-905.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 217.4 KB  ID: 225862

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-21_8-44-5-341.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 257.9 KB  ID: 225863

Now, I am done (for now at least) !! I am getting to like this bird, hear that Larry?

Rick