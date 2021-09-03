Just a tip for everyone that this has happened to. I was trying to uninstal FSX but kept getting this message:

Error: 0x80040702 - Failed to load DLL:: GameuxinstallHelper.

I hunted and hunted, then came across this address:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...b-e9f927e1eb4d.

And I can tell you - It Works, for installing as well as uninstalling.

Just thought I'd share this with you.

Allan