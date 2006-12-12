Users of the FS2004 program Supersky 2015 (available here on FlightSim) may like to know that there is a new version available: SuperSky 2020, that was made to ensure it works properly in Windows 10. This new version includes new Sky Textures, new trees, grass, houses, night lights, clouds, water reflections, solar flares, etc.

Made by Aldo Bulgheroni, you can download it from the author's site at: https://taxiway.forumfree.it/?t=78071023
As the page is in Italian, you may like to read the page, translated into English, here: https://translate.google.com/transla...it/?t=78071023

Paul