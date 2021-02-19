ON Amazon I am told I can purchase a used copy of FSX for 80+ U.S. dollars. I can go to Steam and get a copy for less than $30 U.S. dollars. Am I missing something here? I have been away from FS for a few years and I don't have a system that can run the latest version. I am likely going to go through Steam but before I do I would like to know if there are any hidden downsides to doing so. Using Win 10 BTW