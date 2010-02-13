Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flight plans

    Default Flight plans

    Can you use prepare 3d flightplans in FS9 , they look the same format

    AC#100,D-ABUF,1%,WEEK,IFR,5/11:00,@5/22:20,360,F,2198,MUVR,6/00:20,@6/10:00,390,F,2199,EDDF
    AC#100,D-ABUP,1%,WEEK,IFR,1/08:00,@1/11:35,360,F,7862,EDDF,6/13:40,@6/16:05,360,F,8042,DAAG,6/17:05,@6/19:30,390,F,8043,EDDF,6/21:10,@0/07:30,390,F,8442,ZLXY,0/23:20,@1/06:50,360,F,7862,UAAA
    AC#100,D-ABUT,1%,WEEK,IFR,1/08:05,@1/10:15,390,F,7841,EDDF,1/18:15,@2/05:05,390,F,7802,ZSPD,3/16:05,@4/04:20,360,F,7803,EDDF,6/13:10,@0/00:20,390,F,7840,VTBS,0/01:50,@0/04:20,390,F,7840,VHHH,0/07:30,@0/10:10,360,F,7841,VTBS,0/16:00,@1/06:00,360,F,7841,LEMD
    Default

    Best way to find out is open the plans up in Ai Flight Planner and it will let you know right away.

    http://stuff4fs.com/open.asp?Folder=AIFP&JS=TRUE

