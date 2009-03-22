Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Carenado Arrow Problems

    Unhappy Carenado Arrow Problems

    I am having trouble with the take-off. The plane does not track down the runway very well. It tries to lift off, then floats to one side and kind of hangs there. Must retract landing gear to stabilize the aircraft. The only plane I have that behaves this way. Anyone else have any problems?
    Default

    Haven't had that problem. It does take some feel to steer it well, a light consistent touch on the rudder, as you are offsetting engine torque. On lift off with gear down you still have that full power massive torque, but no ground to resist it, so the wing should dip. Physics! Yould you'll need some opposite aeleron to oppose it. Once you lift the gear, and airspeed rises, aerodynamics assists, the lift and weathervaning help with control.



