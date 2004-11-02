Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 340 Degrees On The Compass?

    CTarana45
    340 Degrees On The Compass?

    It's seems like most of Autopilots in Fs9 default to 340' vs 360'?

    Christopher Tarana
    lnuss
    

    Huh? It's been a number of years since I had FS2004, but the compasses all had 360º on the display. And how do autopilots "default to 340' vs 360'" anyway -- I'm not sure what that means. Perhaps you could clarify your meaning.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
