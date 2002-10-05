Thread: I thought,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

It has been fixed, as confirmed by multiple threads and discussions you can find on the forums. I went and searched out confirmation because I had downloaded an add-on as a temporary fix, and wanted to know if I should now delete it. The answer was yes, go ahead and delete the add-on.
Originally Posted by MikeF
I hadn't played with MSFS since about Christmas. I had a whole house full until New Years and then the wife and I both had Covid and lost most of January. Then the update issues started happening and I just waited until they were hopefully resolved, and also waitnnd patiently for me Bravo TQ. It was my understanding that the "Flap Issue" introduced a few updates back was taken care of, but after a flight yesterday I wonder. I took off in the standard 152, just to get a feel for things again, and when I reached 45 knots the game started telling me to lift off. The plane was "floaty" on landing also. I then tried the weekly landing challenge and that plane was hard to put on the ground also. I thought that this issue was patched already.
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
