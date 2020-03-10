Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Colorado Springs to Rocky Mountain Regional on the Piper Arrow Band Wagon.

    Default Colorado Springs to Rocky Mountain Regional on the Piper Arrow Band Wagon.

    Just Flight's Piper Arrow. First flight, what an aircraft, wow. I need a cigarette!









    Approaching Cheyenne Mountain (Stargate Fame)


    Passing Cheyenne


    U.S. Airforce Academy






    On the way to Denver



    To be continued: Part 2
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Approaching Denver


    Denver




    Lined up for approach, Runway 30R


    From the office:


    Hope you all enjoyed! I highly recommend the Piper Arrow from Just Flight. An incredible aircraft!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
