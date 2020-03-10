Thread: Colorado Springs to Rocky Mountain Regional on the Piper Arrow Band Wagon.

Just Flight's Piper Arrow. First flight, what an aircraft, wow. I need a cigarette!
Approaching Cheyenne Mountain (Stargate Fame)
Passing Cheyenne
U.S. Airforce Academy
On the way to Denver
To be continued: Part 2
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
Approaching Denver
Denver
Lined up for approach, Runway 30R
From the office:
Hope you all enjoyed! I highly recommend the Piper Arrow from Just Flight. An incredible aircraft!
