Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Defunct Airline group

  1. Today, 08:14 PM #1
    wolfmanslack
    wolfmanslack is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    5

    Default Defunct Airline group

    HI Guys and Gals,

    Just wondering if anyone would be interested being part of a new virtual airline, liveries to be used are of old airlines, gone but not forgotten...

    There are so many airlines that have gone, with so many good memories.

    leave ma a message here or email me at
    [email protected]

    Cheers
    Last edited by wolfmanslack; Today at 08:17 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Worldwide Virtual Airline Group
    By pupsyaus in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 11-12-2014, 09:39 AM
  2. Looking for a group of flight simmers to start planning a virtual airline with me.
    By reesed in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-07-2011, 06:46 PM
  3. Idea for new virtual airline group/alliance
    By Dover68 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-12-2011, 02:25 PM
  4. New VA group - Retro Airlines Group
    By retroairlines in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-17-2004, 04:15 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules