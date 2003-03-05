Thread: RNAV: Can anyone tell me how to get it to work all the way to final approach?

RNAV: Can anyone tell me how to get it to work all the way to final approach?
I've been trying all afternoon. According to the YouTube tutorials I've watched repeatedly, on autopilot RNAV is supposed to follow the "glide path" ("glide slope" in an ILS approach), and bring you down to within a few hundred feet off the runway before you have to do anything--a near "look ma, no hands" procedure. I could not get RNAV to work that way in repeated attempts to fly an RNAV course from Watsonville to Monterey this afternoon. The AP would not initiate a descent. I set up the RNAV flight plan in the "world" map. Before I take off, I go to the Garmin and confirm it's loaded, including the approach waypoints. I take off, turn on the AP on my Logitech panel, push the NAV button, and the plane follows the magenta line. But when I arrive at the first waypoint on the approach plate, at the assigned altitude or below it--nada. The plane doesn't begin to descend. I've tried doing nothing; I've tried pre-loading the approach and activating the approach mode in the Logitech panel and the Garmin, and still no reaction. So what am I missing? Anybody?
