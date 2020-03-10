Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Any Spitfire fans out there? I'm still not sold on them just yet!

  1. Today, 04:19 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,705

    Cool Any Spitfire fans out there? I'm still not sold on them just yet!

    I found these 2 Spitfires which I took a liking to!

    The Spitfire Mk1a
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-19_16-6-45-355.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 159.1 KB  ID: 225847

    The Vickers Spitfire PR.XI
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-19_16-7-14-505.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 251.0 KB  ID: 225848

    I'm still trying!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:24 PM #2
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,710

    Default

    I'm a Spitfire fan, but things have moved on a bit since then.
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:30 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,517

    Default

    A couple of nice looking Spits. Rick. Just give them a chance to grow on you.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. All flight sim gear is back-order, sold out, out of stock?
    By frangagn in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-03-2020, 08:40 PM
  2. Any fans of the Concorde out there?
    By aputech in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-28-2013, 07:31 PM
  3. Any Lockheed L-188 Electra Fans Out There.
    By BLehman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 45
    Last Post: 12-01-2011, 02:24 AM
  4. New Beechjet Livery - Any Clive Cussler fans out there?
    By Bill_Browning in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-11-2003, 09:18 PM
  5. ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~ Spitfire Mk XIV ~
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-11-2002, 07:33 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules