Thread: Maiden Captain Sim 707 Flight

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
YIKES YIKES YIKES I have not published screenshots since last January and 3 millions worth of my screenshots have been piling up in my pc waiting for me to edit, research, and publish!!
After purchasing 2 weeks ago the payware add on plane on sale for lousy nine bucks, please allow me to present darn simple screenshot flight report on flight testing of my very first Captain Sim 707 flight from FMMI Ivato International Airport located 16 km northwest of the city centre of Antananarivo which is the capital of Madagascar to FMEE Roland Garros Airport located 7 kilometres east of Saint-Denis in Sainte-Marie on island of Réunion off eastern Africa.
Descending from Fl310 to 11,000 ft
Passing through clouds during descent from 11,000 ft to 4,000 ft
At 4,000 ft just below clouds getting ready for final runway approach to runway 12
First touchdown of brand new Captain Sim 707!!
Front landing gear making runway contact
Engaging reverse thrusters have created exciting engine smokes from new engines
Exiting from runway toward passenger terminal gate
Thank you for viewing and please stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
