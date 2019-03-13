Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Maiden Captain Sim 707 Flight

  1. Today, 02:32 PM #1
    aharon's Avatar
    aharon
    aharon is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,400

    Cool Maiden Captain Sim 707 Flight

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    YIKES YIKES YIKES I have not published screenshots since last January and 3 millions worth of my screenshots have been piling up in my pc waiting for me to edit, research, and publish!!

    After purchasing 2 weeks ago the payware add on plane on sale for lousy nine bucks, please allow me to present darn simple screenshot flight report on flight testing of my very first Captain Sim 707 flight from FMMI Ivato International Airport located 16 km northwest of the city centre of Antananarivo which is the capital of Madagascar to FMEE Roland Garros Airport located 7 kilometres east of Saint-Denis in Sainte-Marie on island of Réunion off eastern Africa.

    Descending from Fl310 to 11,000 ft



    Passing through clouds during descent from 11,000 ft to 4,000 ft



    At 4,000 ft just below clouds getting ready for final runway approach to runway 12



    First touchdown of brand new Captain Sim 707!!



    Front landing gear making runway contact



    Engaging reverse thrusters have created exciting engine smokes from new engines



    Exiting from runway toward passenger terminal gate



    Thank you for viewing and please stay tuned for next exciting flight.

    Regards,

    Aharon
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:59 PM #2
    andyjohnston's Avatar
    andyjohnston
    andyjohnston is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 1999
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    3,556

    Default

    Looks good!
    Spent way too much time using these sims...
    FS 5.1, FS-98, FS-2000, FS-2002, FS-2004, FSX, Flight, FSW, P3Dv3, P3Dv4, MSFS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:08 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,704

    Default

    Very nice indeed, Aharon! Thanks for sharing!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Heinkel HE-177 Greif maiden flight in my sim (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-13-2019, 03:39 PM
  2. Maiden Captain Sims C-130 Flight
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-18-2019, 10:30 AM
  3. Captain Sim's 707
    By dmb06851 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-06-2006, 03:08 PM
  4. Captain Sim 707 forum?
    By dmb06851 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-03-2006, 05:15 PM
  5. Captain Sim 707 Released.....
    By Northy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 10-03-2004, 08:44 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules