Thread: Radio Altimeter Bug

    I notice on an RA gauge that is part of the panel gauge assignment, that there is a "Bug" which resides at the number "2" on the dial. Default setting. The gauge dial goes up to 2500 feet. Does moving the bug (feet) setting determine the decision height and callout, with an appropriate sound package?
    Default

    I wouldn't count on it! 200 feet is the "normal" decision height in the Sim. It doesn't hurt to try it and see.
