Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Just Fight problem with the Arrow III V2

  1. Today, 01:13 PM #1
    pops52's Avatar
    pops52
    pops52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Cleveland, OH
    Posts
    46

    Default Just Fight problem with the Arrow III V2

    Has anyone experienced loss of control after updating the plane to V2?

    Mine is rolling over and crashes upside down right after rotation. I have rechecked my rudder and ailerons in the control area and all is good there. Also checked another airplane and do not have the rollover issue with it.
    I-7 9700 OC to 4.7Ghz, MPG 2390 Mobo, 32 Gig ram, Dark Rock Pro fan, 1-TB SSD, 4-TB rotating drive, RTX 2070 Super, LG 34" curved monitor, Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle quadrant, Windows 10.​
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:30 PM #2
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    244

    Default

    Post-update I took a full flight from KFFZ Mesa, Arizona to Chandler Municipal KCHD, after scoping out the Phoenix metro area for a while. Flying over my house, over my alma mater ASU, that sort of thing. I used the VR headset. Did not experience the problem you describe, or any other abnormalities.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. British Columbia - Just Flight Piper PA-28R Arrow III
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-12-2017, 09:57 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules