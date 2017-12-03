Thread: Just Fight problem with the Arrow III V2

Just Fight problem with the Arrow III V2
Has anyone experienced loss of control after updating the plane to V2?
Mine is rolling over and crashes upside down right after rotation. I have rechecked my rudder and ailerons in the control area and all is good there. Also checked another airplane and do not have the rollover issue with it.
I-7 9700 OC to 4.7Ghz, MPG 2390 Mobo, 32 Gig ram, Dark Rock Pro fan, 1-TB SSD, 4-TB rotating drive, RTX 2070 Super, LG 34" curved monitor, Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle quadrant, Windows 10.
