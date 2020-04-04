Thread: Problem in VR

First, I assume you've configured everything to match the advice here:
https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...p-guide/346291
As for your problem, I experience it too every now and then and am still trying to figure out the the optimum fix for it. Very often it seems to be simply using the Oculus app on the desktop, going to "settings," and hitting the "restart Oculus software" button. That works often but then sometimes it does not. When absolutely nothing works, I do a full reboot of the PC and of the headset, but that only happens maybe once a week (I play every day).
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
Bookmarks