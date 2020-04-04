Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Problem in VR

  Today, 11:40 AM
    dcoffey99
    Feb 2021
    Occasionally when I restart a flight, or go back to the menu and create a new flight my Oculus Quest 2 looks like its night time.
    The VR on the flat screen is properly showing bright sunshine, but when I put the headset on, its dark like night.

    • I reset virtual desktop
    • I restarted Steam VR
    • I restarted headset
    • I restarted Flight Sim 2020


    The only thing that fixes it when it gets like this is to reboot the PC

    Anyone else experience this or have a clue to what could be going on?
  Today, 12:06 PM
    neilends
    Jan 2021
    Arizona
    First, I assume you've configured everything to match the advice here:

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...p-guide/346291

    As for your problem, I experience it too every now and then and am still trying to figure out the the optimum fix for it. Very often it seems to be simply using the Oculus app on the desktop, going to "settings," and hitting the "restart Oculus software" button. That works often but then sometimes it does not. When absolutely nothing works, I do a full reboot of the PC and of the headset, but that only happens maybe once a week (I play every day).
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
