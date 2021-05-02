Thread: Tip about website with current flight weather around the globe?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Tip about website with current flight weather around the globe?

    Northpilot50
    Hi!

    I have tried to find a good site where I can see actual weather situation on ground (airports) and and up in different levels, but those I find is not so good visualy.
    I like my flights in wind and weather situations - and with such weather overview its easier to pick up where to make interesting flights.
    I know there are overview over airports by metars - but thats not enough. So tip will be aprreciated..
    inky160
    There's a live weather map that I use to check weather conditions here:

    https://www.windy.com/?38.299,-86.331,6

    Check the right hand margin for weather overlays of interest.
