Thread: 350i Handbook anywhere? Or handbooks in general...

    Default 350i Handbook anywhere? Or handbooks in general...

    I want to try my hand at flying the 350i. I have a feeling this plane is going to turn into my workhorse for FSEconomy. Always did like the idea of twin turboprops to get fast and high and far.

    Of course, to begin to learn to fly the thing, I must do some homework first. Naturally, my first thought is to find a copy of the POH, but it seems I'd either have to buy it or register through Beechcraft/Textron's website (which I bet asks you for your license, aircraft registration, etc., to verify you actually own/fly one).

    While the whole handbook would be er...handy...to have, I'm OK with just a few select pages that contain critical info such as landing configurations, optimal flying settings, etc.
    Default

    For simming purposes, I just google the POH for the make and model at issue and there are a few PDFs out there on random websites. They very likely won't match the exact year of your MSFS plane, so you obviously couldn't rely on them in real life, but for sim purposes it's at least a helpful guide.
    Default

    Well, I found something that yields useful info. Actually, very useful as it contains vital performance info. If anyone happens to be looking for a basic reference to fly the 350i, here's what I found:

    https://www.africair.com/wp-content/...D-2015-Oct.pdf
