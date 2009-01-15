Thread: 350i Handbook anywhere? Or handbooks in general...

I want to try my hand at flying the 350i. I have a feeling this plane is going to turn into my workhorse for FSEconomy. Always did like the idea of twin turboprops to get fast and high and far.
Of course, to begin to learn to fly the thing, I must do some homework first. Naturally, my first thought is to find a copy of the POH, but it seems I'd either have to buy it or register through Beechcraft/Textron's website (which I bet asks you for your license, aircraft registration, etc., to verify you actually own/fly one).
While the whole handbook would be er...handy...to have, I'm OK with just a few select pages that contain critical info such as landing configurations, optimal flying settings, etc.
Bookmarks