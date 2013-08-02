Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sim Crashes

  Today, 07:01 AM
    doctordirt1
    doctordirt1
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Posts
    2

    Default Sim Crashes

    I have a strange problem.
    Whenever I am on approach to KORD my sim. I can't even start a flight at KORD without my sim crashing. I have no add on scenery or anything else that would cause grimlins to crash my sim.
    I have not experienced this problem with any other airports.
    PLZ help
    doctordirt
  Today, 08:17 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,263

    Default

    Sim crashes....CTD or "crash to desktop"? You will need to find the faulting module that is causing this.
    Control Panel-> Administrative Tools-> Event Viewer, select Custom Views-> Administrative Events.
    One of the listed events will be for your CTD. The "Faulting Module" should point to the problem area.

    Tell us what the Faulting Module is! That will point us in the direction of the proper error, aiding in troubleshooting

    BELOW IS A SAMPLE OF WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE!

    General Tab:
    Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
    Faulting module name: This is what we need to Know!
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x0000ee3a
    Faulting process id: 0x748
    Faulting application start time: 0x01ce0253dc4b69d4
    Faulting application path: R:\\FSX\\fsx.exe
    Faulting module path: R:\\FSX\\window.dll
    Report Id: 9caf77b4-6e50-11e2-8570-3085a99825d1

    If there is not one listed:
    Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000,
    you will need to do as previously noted


    No Faulting Module? ->
    Remove all of the add-ons, and test the sim. If it works OK, then reinstall them one at a time and test.
    Be sure to test each thoroughly before moving on to the next
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
