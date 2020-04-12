Logitech multi-panel obsolete?
When I outfitted my MSFS 2020 rig, and having last dabbled with MSFS in late '90s, when pilots navigated by various radio beacons to a runway localizer/ILS, I decided that a Logitech radio panel and a Logitech multi-panel for autopilot functions would very helpful. However, being somewhat slow on the uptake re. technical advances in avionics, I have only in the last day or two come to understand the difference between GPS-based RNAV of the 21st Century and the last century's ground-based, radio-beacon navigation. Today, after viewing and re-viewing a couple of YouTube tutorials about how to use RNAV in MSFS '20, and seeing those sim pilots mouse to, and click on Garmin PFD buttons to activate flight plans they've already created in the sim, plus perform various other functions on the Garmin panels in flight, I'm questioning whether the multi-panel is of any use now. And specifically, whether using it can actually interfere with an RNAV flight plan and approach already activated in the G1000 PFD.
Anybody?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
