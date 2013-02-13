Thread: CVN-74 (USS Stennis) near San Diego.

Trap zone and catapult data for the USS Stennis located near San Diego (cv_74.zip).
Just add the following to your ARRCAB or RCBO dat file to enable "traps and shots".
[ZoneXX]
CarrierIdent=CVN-74 near San Diego
FrontRightCornerLat = 32.617205
FrontRightCornerLon = -117.170786
FrontLeftCornerLat = 32.616998
FrontLeftCornerLon = -117.170812
BackLeftCornerLat = 32.61692
BackLeftCornerLon = -117.170518
BackRightCornerLat = 32.617180
BackRightCornerLon = -117.170488
DeckAltInFeet = 72.00
CableCatchZoneHeightInFeet = 2.4
RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag = 264
If you need more info:
Locate your .DAT file for ARRCAB or your RCBO gauge package.
For ARRCAB users, open your ARRCAB folder and locate ArrestorCables.dat.
Open the .DAT file by highlighting it then right click and select Open With and Notepad.
Copy everything between the +++++++++ lines above, then paste the data into your .dat file.
BE SURE to change [ZoneXX] to the next number in your .dat file (ie, [Zone34] ).
Save the changes to the .dat file, start FS and select a jet then select "sten" as an airport ICAO.
This should place you on the deck of the Stennis. Start ARRCAB and you should see a green data line saying your nearest carrier is CVN-74 near San Diego. Line up for a cat shot (<shift F9>, hit your parking break and run up the engines. Tap your break button and hold on tight.
Note that your course should be set to 264 degrees prior to trapping.
I set up the trap zone to fall between the first and fourth wires.
