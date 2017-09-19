Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flying in Wahington State

    bob5568p
    Default Flying in Wahington State

    For washington pilots, Snoqualmie pass is a delightful challenge in good weather, and a knee knocker in low ceilings. I've flown this pass (over I90) in irl in a skyhawk and once in an s22.

    Always a favorite trip in the sims, I finally got around to it in msfs 2020.

    Extra special. I recommend it to all. A good starting point is Boeing Field KBFI, with arrival in Eastern Washington at Ellensburg, KELN.

    floundy
    Try flying a 172 inside the crater of St Helens. Always a fun jaunt from Rainier down to St Helens. I like to take off out of Tacoma Narrows (KTIW) and follow the Puyallup River up to Rainier. I know my son has landed the X-cub i think on a glacier, that was pretty cool.
