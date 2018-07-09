Thread: Advice On FS2004 Ground-Sky-Water Payware-Freeware

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Advice On FS2004 Ground-Sky-Water Payware-Freeware

    Advice On FS2004 Ground-Sky-Water Payware-Freeware

    I have purchased PC Aviators Ground Environment Pro, Ultimate Terrain , Flight Environment ,Ultimate Scenery USA Canada , Mega Cities : Atlanta , Dallas / Ft. Worth , San Francisco , North and South California , New York Area , and the Mid Atlantic ( DCA ). I am not particularly happy with the ground , water , and sky-clouds. I also have the Rex and use FS Global Weather as my weather engine. I am in the process of a total FS9 rebuild after having some issues I'm sure I created trying to improve the scenery. I am running a HP870-244 with Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 , 1 TB hard drive. I have been looking at the Zinertek World Environment and the Zinertek Ultimate water and the Ultimate Night Environment. Also looking at the free ware HDE-v2 FE9 and the Natural World 2019. Just asking for suggestions choice of action I would take with either staying with what I have or add something to my package or go freeware. I am trying to get the best ground scenery not including the payware airports I have added over the years. I'm retired and 68 and really have no plan to spend the money for what it would take to go to X-pane or P3D.

    Thank you for considerations
    GDR
    These will take care of the sky, water and maybe clouds as well :

    https://www.togaprojects.com/full-environment-9

    https://taxiway.forumfree.it/?t=78071023


    I actually thought GEPro was pretty good for FS9. Although compared to the famed (or infamous but widely used) 'Orbx' textures, they're probably a little average now.
