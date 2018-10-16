Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Add on airport problem

    I purchased Inverness airport from Marketplace. It looks very good but now when I fly within 7 miles of the airport everything slows up and shudders. Is there any fix for this or should I ask for my money back? No problems flying outside this radius.
    Default

    What Sim are you flying?
    This is the stuttering and low FPS issue caused by Sim Update 3 last week. Please see this announcement from Asobo on the official flightsimulator.com forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...-issues/379531
