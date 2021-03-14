Another MSFS Adventure
I had only been home a few hours. The tv was on, it was a rerun of Seinfeld, the one where George...
I kind of drifted off. I was having a dream where I was deep in conversation. With George Costanza, of all people. The dream was interrupted by the sound of the phone ringing. I fumbled for it. "Hello?" I recognized the voice on the other end immediately.
"Glad I got you at home."
It was none other than "Lisa" Samson (and honestly, until this very moment I never even noticed the similarity between her name and a certain cartoon character.)
"What do you want?" I asked.
"Well," she said, "It turns out there's more to that drug ring than we had originally thought. They started singing as soon as we arrested them." Lisa laughed. "They told us everything they knew, and we aren't done yet."
"Maybe you aren't, but I am." I hung up the phone.
The End
You didn't think I'd get off that easily, did you? You did! No such luck. The phone rang again almost immediately; Lisa was not impressed.
"You aren't finished, you have more work to do."
"Why me?"
"Because we don't want to bring in more people than we have to. You've already seen what happens, so you're in."
With a sigh, I agreed. "But I want to be paid this time!"
Lisa scoffed. "We'll see." With that see started dictating instructions and I had to hurry to take notes. Go to the airport, a ticket would be waiting at the desk, the flight number, headed for New York, then the address to go to one I landed. Okay, I thought I had everything.
I arranged for an Uber to take me to the airport, and sure enough, everything had been arranged exactly as I had been told. I found my seat, crammed into coach between a woman who smelled like she had already been drinking and a big guy who was really sweaty. This was not going to be a pleasant trip. I closed my eyes and tried to block them out. Easier said than done, but somehow I managed. I lost myself in my own little world and we were cruising before I knew it.
The flight wasn't long enough for food to be served, or anything like that. After a bit we dropped down and made a landing at JFK.
Much like Los Angeles the last time, I've been to New York more times than I can count. In fact, it's one of my regular destinations. I love to fly around the area and take in the sights. However, I very seldom see it from the ground. So once again, riding in a taxi I got to see the amazing variety of people and structures that lined the streets. So much variety.
The driver seemed to know where he was going, whereas i had no idea. So I didn't try to give him any directions, and watched as we passed over the Brooklyn Bridge. Soon, we were right downtown, and the congestion was pretty severe. Progress was slow but we made it to a hotel where I was let off at the curb.
