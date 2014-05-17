Here are some quick shots of the new FS2020 Aerosoft CRJ landing at Orlando (KMCO). Been waiting for this one!

[click on the shots to scroll full screen views]

Click image for larger version.  Name: J1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 297.9 KB  ID: 225822

Click image for larger version.  Name: J2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 234.9 KB  ID: 225823

Click image for larger version.  Name: J3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 323.2 KB  ID: 225824

Click image for larger version.  Name: J4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 150.0 KB  ID: 225825

Click image for larger version.  Name: J5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 207.1 KB  ID: 225826

Click image for larger version.  Name: J7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 233.9 KB  ID: 225827

Click image for larger version.  Name: J8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 183.6 KB  ID: 225828

Click image for larger version.  Name: J9.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.3 KB  ID: 225829

Click image for larger version.  Name: J10.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 335.2 KB  ID: 225830