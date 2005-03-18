Thread: watch your temps

Results 1 to 2 of 2

watch your temps

    natman1965
    watch your temps

    For those suffering from the stutter bug introduced after the latest patch.

    After hearing reports of rising cpu temps when this happens I checked it out for myself and sure enough when the stutters started cpu went from 45 to 60. Not a huge problem but for those with low end cooling solutions it may well be. I.E. gaming laptops that always tend toward the hot side. So not only is it a bug but one that puts unnecessary stress on peoples hardware. How can ASOBO stay so silent on this.

    Lets see if you think this is a good analogue. I have been servicing swimming pools for the last year or so. Today I accidentally put so much chlorine in your pool that it will likely be an irritant to infants and those with sensitive skim. But hey it wont bother 80 percent of people so I think I will just stay quite about it.

    Has ASOBO now passed from the incompetent category to the out right negligent category?
    davidc2
    As one who has been victim to the heat problems on my CPU I can releate. What I do is always monitor the temp and amount the CPU is using. If I need to, I will turn the graphics settings down 1 notch.

    While loading, the CPU will rise into the high 80's (87-89), but will then back down. If I enter a really graphic intense area (downtown London), I may have to drop things down 1 notch

    I did install a new air cooler which has helped bring the temps down an average of 7-10 degrees
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
