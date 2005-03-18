Thread: watch your temps

As one who has been victim to the heat problems on my CPU I can releate. What I do is always monitor the temp and amount the CPU is using. If I need to, I will turn the graphics settings down 1 notch.
While loading, the CPU will rise into the high 80's (87-89), but will then back down. If I enter a really graphic intense area (downtown London), I may have to drop things down 1 notch
I did install a new air cooler which has helped bring the temps down an average of 7-10 degrees
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
