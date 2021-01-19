Hi guys,

I have had MSFS 2020 installed and working before Christmas. I tried again today and I can't load the menu. The "please insert disc" pop-up appears and I cannot load the game. The ~2 GB installer is in the default location and I installed the remained of the game to the D :

I have tried:
- turn off firewall
- exempt the game in the firewall
- change DNS settings to Google
- launch from desktop tile
- launch from MS Store
- launch from Xbox app
- launch as administrator
- reset router
- exemption in window defender
- confirmed correct system time and date settings

I have since uninstalled the game and deleted all the file in the "D:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Local\Packages" folder.

Now when I re-download the ~2 GB installer from the MS Store, the game loads and the "please insert disc" pop-up appears. I can't reinstall the files I have deleted and I can't get anything to work. Please help. Any solutions?

Platform: Digital - Windows Store
Windows 10 version: Insider Preview (20H2)
Windows 10 OS Build: 19042.867
Dev mode wasn't activated