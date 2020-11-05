Thread: Any companion apps on iPad in conjunction with MSFS?

I absolutely love using ForeFlight on the iPad, which amazingly syncs up with MSFS. However, ForeFlight is pricey with the basic plan starting at $99 per year. I justified the expense for myself because I am actually taking flying lessons in real life. $99 for 12 months isn't much in the grand scheme of things. Seeing it actually used by my CFI last weekend was super cool. Not sure I would pay for this if I was not a RL student pilot.
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
