Thread: Visual problem with Diamond DA-40NG

Visual problem with Diamond DA-40NG

  Today, 07:03 PM
    Seabreeze
    Seabreeze is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    7

    Visual problem with Diamond DA-40NG

    Since just before the last update to MSFS 2020, I've lost the cockpit to the NG-40. The cockpit camera view looks like the attached photo. Any ideas what has happened? I've tried adjusting pilot location settings without any effect. Is there a way to just re-download this plane (rather than the whole sim)? This is the only aircraft exhibiting this problem. Prior to a week or so ago, the view was normal.
    Attached Images Attached Images  
