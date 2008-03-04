Thread: FS9 Time Machine Edition

Since the release of MSFS 2020 one could argue that FS9 already is a sim from the far past.
But it's going to take a while before I actually switch to something newer.
So why not setup FS9 as a "retro sim"?
Well, here is FS9 in 2021. Enjoy!
To be continued!
Addons used:
- SweetFX
- REX Textures converted to FS9
- Freeware sky textures by Chris34 on Calclassic (not on all screenshots)
- Envtex
- Aerosoft EHAM, NL2000 v3 SE, FlyTampa VHHX, FSDreamTeam KLAS, DigitalDesign ULLI
- 1998 Retro AI Traffic
- CLS/RFP 747 merge
- Tinmouse 737
- Manfred Jahn's C47
- SCS TU-134 v2
