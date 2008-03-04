Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FS9 Time Machine Edition

    Default FS9 Time Machine Edition

    Since the release of MSFS 2020 one could argue that FS9 already is a sim from the far past.
    But it's going to take a while before I actually switch to something newer.

    So why not setup FS9 as a "retro sim"?
    Well, here is FS9 in 2021. Enjoy!















    To be continued!

    Addons used:

    - SweetFX
    - REX Textures converted to FS9
    - Freeware sky textures by Chris34 on Calclassic (not on all screenshots)
    - Envtex
    - Aerosoft EHAM, NL2000 v3 SE, FlyTampa VHHX, FSDreamTeam KLAS, DigitalDesign ULLI
    - 1998 Retro AI Traffic
    - CLS/RFP 747 merge
    - Tinmouse 737
    - Manfred Jahn's C47
    - SCS TU-134 v2
    Flight Simulator 2004 & P3D v4
    Default

    And here is part 2.












    Flight Simulator 2004 & P3D v4
    Default

    Great shots! FS9 and FSX won’t die anytime soon on my Pc. MsFs seems more like a toy with great scenery.
    Dell XPS X8300 Intel core i7-2600(3.4 GHZ,8 MB Cache) 8 GB memory 1.5 TB HDD 2 GB Nvidia 1050 ti graphics card Windows 7
