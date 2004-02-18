Hello All
I have posted a lot recently on wild windspeed and direction changes I am experiencing using FSrealWXpro and also FSrealWXlite ( I believe this issue can occur with other weather programs as well) It seemed the only way to fix this was to obtain the paid for version of FSUIPC , well! not so now as FSUIPC the last ,final and FULL version for FS9 is now free , and with it comes the wind smoothing ,turbulence options (among many other settings change options as well) that I am eager to try.
I have only just downloaded it and Iam waiting to use it tonight to see if it can at least reduce and hopefully remove the totally the crazy wind speed/direction problems I am experiencing.
Anyway to sum it up.
FSUIPC the last FULL version for fs9 is now free and available from Pete Dowsons web site.

cheers Andy