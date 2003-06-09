JetBlue to Bermuda
I mentioned in my last post that I attempted a JetBlue flight to the Bahamas but just ran out of steam and quit before getting there. Last night I finally got in a JetBlue flight, this time to Bermuda which was a bit shorter than going to Nassau. The story of this flight was the wind. It was windy in Boston, we had a really strong tailwind which got us to Bermuda early, and the wind in Bermuda caused me to have my most firm touchdown in a long time. It's also worth noting that I'm not a fan of this apparently off white JetBlue livery, but otherwise it was a fun flight. JetBlue 203 from Boston to Bermuda, here we go!
Catering is done, fuel is loaded and the bags are on. Just waiting for the last of the passengers to load up and then we're heading for Bermuda
The pushback tug is heading back to the gate area as we run through the after start checklist
"JetBlue 203, Boston Tower, winds are 310 at 13 gusting to 23, runway 33 left, cleared for takeoff"
We got a great view of the city while climbing out of Boston
Passing Nantucket which will be the last bit of land we see until reaching Bermuda
Like I said, the tailwind was pretty strong. It actually reached 179kt at one point later on in the flight.
The weather was not great on our descent into Bermuda. Low clouds, rain and wind.
The island of Bermuda coming into view as we come out of the rain. Bonus rainbow thrown in there as well!
Turning to intercept the localizer for runway 30
Winds were 320 at 25kt gusting to 35kt, and although I put it on the centerline, it was a bit of a firm landing (399 fpm)
"JetBlue would like to welcome you to Bermuda! We hope you enjoy your stay once your backs start feeling better from that landing!"
Thanks for viewing!
Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
