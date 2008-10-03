Hi,
To fly with FSX, I downloaded the spitfire_mk11native plane but a strange thing happen: the fighters.cab gauge works
well with the Mixture and Prop levers, but do not work with the throttle lever, so is impossible to accelerate.
Sometime also the throttle lever works, but it is totally episodic.
I tried to understand why this happen, but without any result.
Have you some solution to this?
Many thanks and,please, excuse my English
giorda35