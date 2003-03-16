Thread: Bar Fight!

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    CTarana45
    This will probably start a Bar Fight, that's okay! I think Historical Jetliner's Group C-9A Nightingale is the best. The Model is Excellent and repaints easy!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 C-9 Nightengale HJG Model.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 244.9 KB  ID: 225799  
