Hi Everybody,

Today I ran a flight from Buffalo to Cincinnati, for the most part the flight was uneventful... but the views and clouds were amazing, my sky editing is just about done. Sorry no discord live chat this go around, having some issues trying to run everything at once via obs. I'm working on it.

The recorded sections from today's live flight will take you from pushback. up to cruise and from cruise on the back end into the gate at Cincinnati.