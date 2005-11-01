Thread: Are there ANY General Aviation Training flight tutorials which work correctly.

Are there ANY General Aviation Training flight tutorials which work correctly.
I found the other day that the Attitudes & Instruments Training Flight training has a bug (also identified in the latest update).
So I 'move on' to the Take-Off & Level Flight tutorial.
Firstly I move the 152 onto the runway and stop between the piano keys and the runway number and take off. At around 40 kts the trainer advises -
"We're a bit too far down the runway. Let me move the aircraft back into position" and the tutorial restarts with the 152 positioned slightly further down the runway than the runway number - STRANGE it is further down the runway than when I first started!
I take off and no 'complaints' that "we're too far down the runway".
I restart the entire tutorial and taxi onto runway and position the 152 EXACTLY where the trainer repositioned me earlier. I take off - SAME problem "We're too far down the runway..."
Second problem. When the tutorial starts it shows a diagram with the 'flight path' drawn from take off the climb with 55kts at take off and 75kts during climb.
I start again with same problem as above but when repositioned I can take off (which I do at just over 60kts) and then climb at around 88kts (above 75 in the diagram) when I get my 'beloved' trainer tell me -
"Not moving fast enough We will have to abort take off" and the whole session restarts on the ground". Wow I was doing 60 kts at take off more than what the diagram showed (ie 55kts) and was climbing at nearly 90 kts which faster than the diagram shows for the climb speed (ie 75kts).
I don't like having to restart for no apparent reason.
Is this another BUG or am I doing something wrong?
A few months ago I found that creating a manual cache caused FS2020 CTD (now supposedly corrected in the latest release), now two training sessions seem to have bugs.
I am loosing patience with FS2020. Are there any training session which work?
Why don't 'they' concentrate on fixing bugs rather than introduce new scenery, aircraft?
IT seems that this 'bug' goes back to September 2020 yet it is still a bug. Have a look at this report.
There is a Youtube video of this tutorial and the trainer 'talks' to the pilot advising him what to do "keep on centre line", "take off at 55" etc etc. I do NOT hear these instructions PLUS in the tutorial the author takes of exactly as I do (but on on the center line" at LESS than 55 and climbs at just over 60kts yet there is no 'reprimand' that we are moving fast enough. I give up!
