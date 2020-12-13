Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: increase sim speed 2x-4x-6x

    I asked this question before and the answer was to hit the r-key then press and hold the the control key + or - on the number pad. This did not seem to work. Any other ideas?
    I asked this question before and the answer was to hit the r-key then press and hold the the control key + or - on the number pad. This did not seem to work. Any other ideas?
    The correct answer is to go into Controls and see what you have Rate set to on your keyboard. I believe the default is "r" and the my Increase/Decrease Sim Rate are "=" and "-" . Search by Name for rate and you'll find those 3 keys. You can reset to anything you want.
